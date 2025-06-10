Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $602,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4,211.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE RYN opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.