Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after buying an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.