Millennium Management LLC Sells 57,892 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,059,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,238,000 after buying an additional 513,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 442,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,154,000.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,242.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,235.20. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $668,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,376.29. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,344. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

