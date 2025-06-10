Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

