Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

