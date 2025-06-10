Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,405 ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 2.3%

TTAN stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

