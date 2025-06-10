Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.96 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

