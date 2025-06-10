Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

FNV opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

