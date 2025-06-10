Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after acquiring an additional 197,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

