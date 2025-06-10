Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of NVR by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.1%

NVR opened at $7,126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7,648.59.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

