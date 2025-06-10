Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after buying an additional 1,439,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $520,450,000 after buying an additional 823,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after acquiring an additional 881,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $202,603,000 after acquiring an additional 478,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,564 shares of company stock valued at $663,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.