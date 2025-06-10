Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,204,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after buying an additional 718,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

