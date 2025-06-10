Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 8.4%

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

