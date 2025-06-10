Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,713 shares of company stock worth $127,463,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,459.79 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,385.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,339.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

