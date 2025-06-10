Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE T opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

