Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xylem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Up 0.8%

Xylem stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

