Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DD opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

