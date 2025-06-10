Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 91.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:MGM opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.