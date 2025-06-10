Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average is $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

