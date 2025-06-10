Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,163,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.