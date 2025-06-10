Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,163,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of SPHD opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.