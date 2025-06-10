Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

