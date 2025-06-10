Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.