Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

