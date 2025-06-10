Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHV stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

