Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.