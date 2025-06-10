Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 45,360 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of United States Antimony worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. United States Antimony Co. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAMY shares. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

