Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

