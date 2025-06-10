Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

