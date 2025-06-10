Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

