Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $413.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.00 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

