M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $139.78 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

