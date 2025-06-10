NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 99.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Vistra by 89.5% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 81.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $43,169,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

