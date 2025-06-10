NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

