NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 140,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 124.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15,693.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 279,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.