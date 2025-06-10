NBC Securities Inc. Invests $126,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3%

OC stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.30. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

