Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Groen Max Pieter De Sells 5,480,467 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.54, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

