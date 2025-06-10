NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

