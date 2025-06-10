Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

