Patrick Downey Sells 200,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$284,000.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Patrick Downey sold 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$236,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Patrick Downey sold 290,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$342,200.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

