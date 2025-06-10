Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

