Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

