Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $358.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.