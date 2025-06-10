Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

