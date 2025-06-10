Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.