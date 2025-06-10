Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

