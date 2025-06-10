Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 7.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Allegion by 142.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 284.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

