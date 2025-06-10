Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $707.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

