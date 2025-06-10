Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

