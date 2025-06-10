Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average is $224.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.82 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

