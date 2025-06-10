Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $395,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 214,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

USXF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

